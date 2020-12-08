Produced by Antwon Carrera and directed by Moshpxt, Da$H shares his new music video for "Mr. Frosty" off of his latest tape BETA which dropped late November. This, after taking a brief hiatus after releasing his collab album Walk the Plank with Scrim of the Suicideboys. Moshpxt brings America's current hellscape to life while Da$H goes off on Antwon Carrera's production, COVID mask and all. Seeing Da$H when he's active is always great, I hope it stays that way. There aren't too many rappers that can get busy like him.

You can keep up with Da$H on his official website LOOSESKREW.COM for any news, updates, and merch.