Just ahead of his 41st birthday, The Game has shared his first new song since he released album Born 2 Rap, and it features frequent collaborator Lil Wayne.

"A.I. With the Braids" is the Compton rapper's hard-hitting new single, which sees him pay respect to NBA all-star legend Allen Iverson. Dropping references to everything from the Kardashians to Kodak Black, the song sees both rappers effortlessly glide over the production.

"'A.I. With the Braids' is almost single handedly responsible for most if not all trends you see in hip-hop and professional sports these days," said Game of the new track. "Every kid including myself wanted to be Allen Iverson, from the baggy jerseys with the diamond chains, to the designs in his braids and whole swagger. Girls were in love with him and he was pound for pound the best player in the NBA. A.I. went from being my idol as a kid to being my brother in real life, so it's only right I pay homage."

Game previously indicated that his most recent album, Born 2 Rap, would be his final one. However, with the arrival of "A.I. With the Braids," he's indicated that he might not be done with rap just yet.

Listen to "A.I. With the Braids" above.