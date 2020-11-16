Last night, Tayo 'Scorcher' Jarret appeared as 'Linton' in Steve McQueen's TV film series, Small Axe: Mangrove, and now the grime and UK rap legend is back with more greatness in the form of "Cookies", his new single featuring Ay Em.

Produced by "Boasty" hit-maker Rymez, Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine"—an R&B smash from 1998—gets sampled into a melodic bop for Scorcher to express what he loves in a woman, with Ay Em providing a radio-friendly sung-hook for the win. "'Cookies' makes me feel like we're not on lockdown," Scorcher told Complex via email. "It's just a vibe and makes me reminisce on the times we could all go out and socialise properly. Ay Em is cold at what he does, and it was good linking up with him."

Ay Em told us that Scorcher "saw this idea and turned it alive," adding that he feels like this song "is just what we need during lockdown." And we couldn't agree more. In the accompaying Kool & Frost-directed visuals, we see Scorcher and Ay Em in a mansion pool party setting, surrounded by a sea of beautiful women and living their best lives.

Watch exclusively above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.