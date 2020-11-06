Since debuting with his 2017 single "Pray", Ghanaian prodigy Kelvyn Boy has been working tirelessly to export the sounds of Ghana to the world. The West African country has become world-renowned for the swirling cocktail of sounds bubbling up and stretching their influence across the globe, from Afrobeats and Highlife to pop and rap, and Kelvyn Boy is front and centre.

As he today releases his second full-length album, aptly titled Black Star (a reference to Ghana's national flag), he's also dropping off visuals for one of the album's central moments, "Watch Nobody", a history-making collaboration with Highlife icon Gyedu-Blay Ambolley that bridges the gap between the classic Highlife sounds and the new generation of Afrobeats. Speaking on the monumental team-up, Kelvyn told us via email, "Working with Highlife legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley is a dream come true and really fits with the overall vibe and message behind the Blackstar album."

On the subject of the rest of the album, Kelvyn added, "Black Star means pride to me. The roots of the songs come from a blend of Ghana's old school high life music with new school Afrobeats… I wanted to create a collection of songs that people could relate to, dance to and love to. So I gave a little bit of everything."

Hit play on the new video at the top and then get into the rest of the album below.