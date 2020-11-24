The nominations for the 2020 MOBO Awards are now public. Nines leads the charge with four nominations. Not far behind him are J Hus, Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Tiana Major9, each with three nominations.

Thanks to J Hus' Big Conspiracy, Stormzy's Heavy Is The Head and Nines' Crabs In A Bucket, the Best Album category will be a tightly run race as always. In fact, there's not a single category in this year's nominations list that has a clear frontrunner. While that might cause headaches (or windfalls) at the bookies, it's testament to the absolutely phenomenal year that Black British music has enjoyed and the wealth of talent we've been spoiled with as fans.

This year's show will be broadcast via YouTube on Dec. 9 at 7.00pm, with presenter Maya Jama and YouTube star Chunkz as hosts. It will then be broadcast on BBC One at 10.45pm. Jama was also the youngest ever host of the MOBOs at their last show in 2017.

MOBO Founder, Kanya King, said: "Recognising the unique role the MOBO Awards plays for so many, and the challenging year we find ourselves in, it is now more important than ever to be there and to continue the rich history of showcasing the very best of Black music and culture. We are proud to partner with the YouTube and the BBC to bring this year’s celebration to millions of music fans, and continue to uplift creative voices here in the UK and around the world. A special thanks to Arts Council England, ISAW IT First and Accenture for supporting us on this journey. We see you."

Voting is now open. Take a look at your list of choices below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Mahalia – Love And Compromise

Nines – Crabs In A Bucket

Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

BEST MALE ACT

Headie One

J Hus

Stormzy

Nines

AJ Tracey

Young T & Bugsey

BEST FEMALE ACT

Lianne La Havas

Ms Banks

Tiana Major9

Mahalia

Darkoo

FKA twigs

SONG OF THE YEAR

Young T & Bugsey – "Don't Rush" f/ Headie One)

Digga D – "Woi"

Darkoo – "Gangsta" f/ One Acen

Tion Wayne – "I Dunno" f/ Stormzy & Dutchavelli

Abra Cadabra – "On Deck"

BEST NEWCOMER

Aitch

Alicai Harley

Darkoo

Dutchavelli

Ivorian Doll

M1llionz

Miraa May

Pa Salieu

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

M Huncho

Loski

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bree Runway – "Apeshit" (directed by Will Hooper)

Nines – "Clout" (directed by Charlie Di Placido)

NSG – "Lupita" (directed by Kevin Hudson)

Jorja Smith – "By Any Means" (directed by Otis Dominique)

Knucks – "Home" (directed by Ray Fiasco)

Kojey Radical – "20/20" (directed by Charlie Di Placido)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

WSTRN

Tiana Major9

Michael Kiwanuka

Mahalia

Lianne La Havas

BEST HIP-HOP ACT

J Hus

Nines

Ms Banks

D-Block Europe

Krept & Konan

Potter Payper

BEST GRIME ACT

Ghetts

P Money

Manga Saint Hilare

Capo Lee

JME

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy

Drake

Koffee

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Popcaan

Roddy Ricch

Rema

Shenseaa

Summer Walker

HER

Lil Baby

BEST ALBUM (1 SEPTEMBER 2017 – 31 AUGUST 2019)

Dave – Psychodrama

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss

Nines – Crop Circle

Little Simz – Grey Area

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Burna Boy

Tiwa Savage

Davido

Fireboy DML

Rema

Master KG

Adekunle Gold

NSG

Afro B

Wizkid

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

BEST REGGAE ACT

Popcaan

Koffee

Lila Iké

Buju Banton

Protoje

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Calledout Music

Noel Robinson

Guvna B

The Kingdom Choir

Shekinah

BEST JAZZ ACT

Moses Boyd

Joe Armon-Jones

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Yazmin Lacey

Ego Ella May

BEST PRODUCER

JAE5

808 Melo

Sir Spyro

TSB

Steel Banglez

M1 On The Beat

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Kane Robinson as Scully – Top Boy

Michaela Coel as Arabella – I May Destroy You

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong – Sex Education

Jessica Plummer as Chantelle – Eastenders

Michael Ward as Marco – Blue Story

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall