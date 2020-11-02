The trouble in paradise has seemed to settle and the kingdom that Cardi B and Offset built will not crumble.

On Monday, Pitchfork confirmed TMZ's initial reports that Cardi's lawyers filed to dismiss the rapper's complaint for divorce and other relief in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court.

In September, Cardi made steps to make her separation from the Migo official by filing for divorce. Cardi made it clear at the time that Offset's past infidelity hadn't reared its head again to prompt this move. Instead, she felt like the two had hit an impasse and couldn't deal with the constant fighting.

"I've seen all the love and prayers that you guys have been sending me, however, I don't really need it. I'm okay. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear," she said to her fans on Instagram Live. "This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole fucking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullshit."

Yet, as fans have witnessed in the past, Offset is more clutch than Rich Paul when his back is against the wall. Not only did Offset contest the divorce in court, but he also devised a plan to get back in his wife's good graces. Offset's scheme came to a head on her 28th birthday when he showered Cardi with gifts—including a Rolls-Royce with a matching car seat for their daughter, Kulture. It was also during her numerous birthday celebrations that Offset officially declared victory.

Cardi went on to explain why she took her husband and the father of her child back.

"I do like material things," she said to her fans. "What do you want me to do? The nigga gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some dick for my birthday. ... We’re some really typical two young motherfuckers, got married early. ... We’re not no different than y’all fucking dysfunctional ass relationships." Now, Cardi has decided to make the reconciliation legal by dismissing the divorce case.