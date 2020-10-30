Tierra Whack has marked her return with the new song and video for “Dora,” a candy-colored and playful visual.

Director and conceptual artist Alex Da Corte employs stop-motion animation in the visual, which includes appearances from The Muppets and Garfield, and where—in Whack fashion—the rapper also rides on the back of a turtle, transforms into a centaur, and more. “Shining like a diamond, fine dining/Forty thousand, turn that shit to fifty thousand/Bitch I’m wilding, stranded on an island/Money piling, Rolex cause I put that time in,” she raps.

Da Corte also commented on working with Whack, saying, “Tierra and myself still feel it is urgent to find a way to speak to our feelings through music and pictures. Thinking of the ways in which Aretha Franklin, Fred Rogers, and Jim Henson navigated the world through good times and bad times with determined positivity was deeply inspiring to me during the making of this video. To make Tierra laugh was in some ways the best I could do on the hardest of days.”

Whack most recently appeared on Alicia Keys’ song “Me x 7” for the singer’s album ALICIA. Prior to that, Whack released her single “Stuck” in March—and in 2018, the Philadelphia native shared her debut project, Whack World.

Watch the video for “Dora” up top.