Critically acclaimed R&B duo, THEY., return to deliver their sophomore album, The Amanda Tape.

THEY. dropped off their highly anticipated album on Friday. The Amanda Tape was preluded by singles like "All Mine" and "STCU." The album also boasts features from Juicy J, Wale, and Tinashe. Through The Amanda Tape, Dante Jones and Drew Love continue to push their unique sound. But like their work in the past, this project has an acoustic feel making the experience seem more personal.

Along with addressing the highs and lows of love, THEY. found it timely to address social issues. This reared its head on the single, "On and On." The duo explained that this track is a metaphor for the love/hate relationship minorities have with the United States and Americans' fight to "save" their country.

"This song has dual meaning to it. On the surface, it’s a song about a relationship, but when writing it, we were also speaking about our relationship with the world around us. Things have changed so much, so rapidly and we must believe there’s hope that things will change for the better," THEY. said in a statement. "From day one we’ve wanted to use our platform responsibly to shed light on issues that affect us. This song was an opportunity to keep the conversation going about police brutality and social injustices that have afflicted our community for years."

Stream THEY.'s new album The Amanda Tape below.