The Weeknd's favorite holiday might be Halloween because the new visuals he just dropped for his song "Too Late" fit perfectly with the spooky season.

Weeknd took to Instagram to share news of the drop, teasing a witching hour-aesthetic with two women whose faces were wrapped in bandages. The sneak peek wasn't really far off base, with the Cliqua-directed video featuring the bandaged women turning out to be two necrophiliac super fans who find the decapitated head of The Weeknd and then proceed to recreate a scene out of Christian Bale's American Pyscho by killing a male stripper, putting Weeknd's head on his dead body, and having sex with said body. Yeah, very spooky indeed.

Watch the new video for "Too Late" up top.

A little later in the day, The Weeknd is set to release new merch in collaboration with Japanese sandal brand Suicoke. Inspired by the Moto style of sandal, the first-of-its-kind collab comes in all black and sports two Velcro pads paired with an original XO logo patch on top of it. The patch is also detachable so it can be styled the way the wearer wants.

Check out the new Weeknd x Suicoke sandals below.