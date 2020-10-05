SZA took to Twitter on Sunday, where she responded to Drake’s recent claim that they dated in 2008, and clarified that they actually dated the following year.

Her tweet is in reference to Drake’s lyric in the 21 Savage song “Mr Right Now,” which appears on his brand new album Savage Mode II. "Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait," Drake raps. "'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."

After the song’s release, some people pointed out that if Drake’s timeline of their relationship was to be believed, SZA would have been 17-years-old when they dated. But as SZA points out, there was nothing illicit about her dalliance with Drizzy.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

SZA's clarification comes after it originally appeared as though she wasn't pleased with Drake's lyric. As People pointed out, she unfollowed him on Instagram shortly after the release of "Mr. Right Now."



But now we know that all is well between these two. Sleep easy, everyone.