Stretch and Bobbito chopped it up with us as they enter a new era in their ever-evolving friendship. The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show introduced a generation of rap fans to the likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Big L, and Jay-Z, and now the legendary radio pioneers will be flexing their music taste on a new show on Apple Music. They’ll also be dropping EPs of remastered freestyles from their influential radio show which originally aired on Columbia University’s WCKR 89.9 FM. Watch our interview with Stretch and Bobbito above.