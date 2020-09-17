Young Nudy has just dropped some fresh, new visuals for his latest track "All White," with some cameo appearances from other Atlanta artists.

First, let it be known that no Air Force 1's were creased in the making of this music video. 21 Savage makes a few appearances as both Atlanta rappers rock their clean, all-white kicks, while Nudy raps about moving weight of the same color. "All White" is the first track Young Nudy has dropped since releasing his standout tape Anyways earlier this year. Nudy looks to carry the hot streak he created off his collab tape with Pi'erre Bourne, Sli'merre, into 2020 with songs just like this one.

Young Nudy also recently made a guest appearance on Smokepurrp's most recent project Florida Jit, which also featured Rick Ross, Denzel Curry, and Lil Pump. Nudy and Purrp trade bars on "Ends," with both using the patented sounds that they have adopted from their respective regions.

Watch the video for Young Nudy's new track "All White" up top.