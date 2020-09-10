Usher has given the visual treatment to his new song "Bad Habits." The video was directed by Chris Robinson and includes some of Usher’s classic dance moves that fans have grown to know and love. He's also currently in the process of recording his ninth studio album.

"Bad Habits" is Usher being Usher, serenading a woman with his patented moves as he proclaims how he loves her, but he just has bad habits of being unable to maintain his affection and focus. With choreography as sharp as ever, the R&B legend gets the assistance of a flurry of background dancers as his stage changes colors and does Inception-esque spins and turns.

Along with the release of this track, ticket sales also went public for Usher’s headlining Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. It's set to begin on July 16, 2021.

In the meantime, watch the video for Usher's "Bad Habits" up top.

Ush also took part in Live Nation’s Concert Confessions series to speak on his Vegas residency as well as “his first stage name, his favorite fashion moment, how he embarrasses his kids, and much more,” per a release. Watch that below.