KILLY’s Secret Sound Club label has been slowly activating over the last couple of years with a string of releases that have established their sound—one that fans of KILLY’s work will be familiar with for its melodic and often Auto-Tuned flows paired with heavy productions. Today marks the debut release from SEGA, a longtime SSC affiliate who puts his first body of work forward in the form of the 11-track offering Against All Odds.

Clocking in at under 30 minutes, the project is a quick listen but shows off SEGA’s versatility with both hard-hitters like the opening cut “Rob Van Dam” or “Can’t Compare” alongside the slow churners “CashApp” or “Slime,” the latter of which features both KILLY and Nessly. The Toronto artist says the project is inspired by “all the obstacles that led (me) here today and wanting to show the world that (I'm) a force to be reckoned with,” and that power and diversity are the main themes he wants to convey through the project.

And while many people may think of the nostalgic gaming system when they hear SEGA’s name, he let us in on the fact that his name has another meaning as well: “It’s a style of music traditional in Mauritius, Réunion, and the Seychelles, characterized by a strong, syncopated beat produced by percussion instruments. I just put a twist on it—made it my own, literally,” he says.