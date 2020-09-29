With writing, composition and production credits for top flight talents like FKA Twigs, Snoh Aalegra, Jorja Smith, Tinashe and more, ARTium Recordings' latest signee COMPASS is now stepping into the limelight in his own right. Well, sort of. Opting to remain faceless for now, he's just released his debut single "Hypocrite" and today we've got the visuals.

Directed by Ray Fiasco, the video plunges the singer's shadowy figure in darkness with shots of dancers writhing sensually in the few splashes of light the pierce the deep blackness. Every aspect of the song itself was created by COMPASS from start to finish, decorating the slinking, restrained instrumental with a cloud-grazing falsetto vocal that's tinged with just a hint of sadness round the edges. Whoever hurt him — and a little bit of shrewd googling may lead you to the answer — they sure did a number on him.

"We shot this visual in the place I met the person I wrote it about," he told Complex via email. "This song is very personal and I wanted to create a setting that allows the song to remain in center with a visual that feels authentic to the story."