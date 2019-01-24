Having recently impressed the scene with his singles "Y Pree" and "B1llionz" (and their epic visuals), Birmingham drill star M1llionz is back with another heater in the form of "Lagga".

This new offering sees the rapper take on RicoRunDat, TSB and IO's production with full force. Wrapping his smooth yet forceful flow around the menacing, 808s-laced soundscape, M1llionz touches on a range of topics, including street politics, women, and his newfound fame. As is the case with all of M1llionz's videos, the Teeeezy C-directed visuals for "Lagga" are nothing short of cinematic, with the driller heading out to Kenya to join the locals in riotous fashion.

One you can expect to hear about for the rest of the year, watch the video for "Lagga" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.