Pittsburgh-based producer Girl Talk has just linked up with Dreamville's very own Bas to deliver their new track "Fallin'."
Girl Talk's smooth production is paired perfectly with Bas' lyrical wordplay and flow. As Dreamville's de facto second-in-command behind head honcho J. Cole, Bas reminds anyone who might've forgotten that he can really rap.
When discussing hearing Bas for the first time and working with him, Girl Talk emphasized how impressed he was with Too High to Riot, a gem in Bas' discography.
"Bas came on my radar with his Too High to Riot project in 2016," Girl Talk said. "I was really into his range. He's a technical rapper who also has an amazing melodic sense. It's kind of difficult to define his style, which is something I always admire. When we linked up, I had a wide variety of beats ready for him. This was the first one that I played, and he was off and running! There were a couple different tangential parts where he completely switched up the style of his vocals. For those sections, we ended up re-doing some of the arrangements and production on the spot. The whole thing came together quickly!"
Bas shared similar sentiments, reflecting on his first impression of Girl Talk and how he loved his high energy.
"I first saw Girl Talk at Catalpa Music Festival in NYC in 2012. I said ‘who's this dude that's blasting toilet paper everywhere?’ But he has the festival rocking and it was my favorite set of the weekend," Bas said. "I started following him over the years and thought he was great, but didn't know he was also a producer too. Fast-forward, we ended up linking up and he had BANGERS. We had great chemistry and started making songs instantly. This experience has been a real fiend full circle story! Really excited to share this record with the world!"
Listen to Girl Talk and Bas' new track "Fallin'" down below. Girl Talk has also released on vinyl for the first time 2008's Feed the Animals and 2010's All Day.