Pittsburgh-based producer Girl Talk has just linked up with Dreamville's very own Bas to deliver their new track "Fallin'."

Girl Talk's smooth production is paired perfectly with Bas' lyrical wordplay and flow. As Dreamville's de facto second-in-command behind head honcho J. Cole, Bas reminds anyone who might've forgotten that he can really rap.

When discussing hearing Bas for the first time and working with him, Girl Talk emphasized how impressed he was with Too High to Riot, a gem in Bas' discography.