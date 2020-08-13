Touted as one to watch in some circles, Belgium-born, Germany-based DJ and producer (and classically trained pianist) Mandana has already notched up a pretty formidable career, including a residency at the world-renowned Fuse Club in Brussels and subsequent bookings across the globe. Now living in Berlin, she's currently gearing up for the release of her debut EP, Le Cockpit, but ahead of that she's just dropped the title track.

Sparse yet surprisingly weighty, Mandana's brand of house music is an energetic and funk-filled take on minimal house, as hinted on "Conflict", her contribution to Loco Dice's recent Serán Bendecidos compilation. Cosmic synth melodies twinkle over a surprisingly weighty bass line, brimming with life and colour throughout. The remaining three tracks, one of which is a remix of "Le Cockpit" from Dutch producer Chris Stussy, tap into that same richness for a collection that should sit well in any club set, regardless of genre.

"Le Cockpit" is lifted from the EP of the same name, which drops tomorrow (August 14) via Archie Hamilton's Moscow Records. Pre-order it here.