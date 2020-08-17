In a recent interview, Logic revealed that he actually wasn't a fan of Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed sophomore album good kid, m.A.A.d city after he listened to it for the first time.

As Genius points out, while chatting with Hard Knock TV, the Under Pressure rapper revealed that at first, he wasn't feeling what some consider to be Lamar's best work. "When I listen to an album, I listen to it for weeks," he said at the interview's 33:44-minute mark. "I have my initial feeling, but when m.A.A.d city came out, I fucking hated that album. 100 percent. People could be like, ‘Oh whatever.’ I don’t give a fuck. That is my opinion. I didn’t like it."

Logic went on to explain that one of the main reasons he didn't like the project was because at the time, he wasn't a fan of the way Kendrick rapped and distorted his voice.

"I didn’t like it because I wasn’t into Kendrick Lamar doing all his weird voices," he explained. "I didn’t like that, I liked J. Cole… Straight up, that’s what I liked. I didn’t like all these skits. I didn’t like having to sit through nine minutes of a song. I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, I didn’t like it, and then I loved it because I sat with it."

But before you send that angry tweet, Logic clarified that after sitting with the album for awhile he grew to appreciate it for the masterful work that it is.

"I sat with it and I went, ‘Damn, okay you’re fucking with your voice. Some people have done that, [like] OutKast, but you’re doing it your own way,’” he said. “This is really cool, that’s inspiring. I like that shit. Wow, you know why I like this because I’m listening to Cole and I’m listening to these different people rap on like boom-bap beats, but they’re kind of more modern where you only have a few modern beats and you’re doing way more actually super raw shit and weird shit and I fell in love with it. In a month, it was my favorite album.”

He also hopes that people will sit with his latest album, No Pressure, in a similar way. "Anybody who gives an opinion in two seconds, even if they praise it, it’s bullshit,” he emphasized. “You have to sit and live with something and I hope people sit with [No Pressure] for the rest of my career.”

Watch the full interview below.