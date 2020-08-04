It's no secret that Billie Eilish is a huge fan of Donald Glover—especially his work under the Childish Gambino rap moniker.

"Childish Gambino created me dude," she told Noisey in 2019. "I don't even know, that's crazy, that's a god you can't even put him in a list of other people."

Eilish reiterated her admiration of Gambino during the latest episode of me & dad radio on Apple Music. Her brother/frequent collaborator FINNEAS made a guest appearance, and the two discussed the artists and records that made the biggest impacts on their lives. Eilish spoke about Gambino's influence right before she played "Bonfire" from his 2011 project Camp.

"This is from the album both me and FINNEAS found Donald Glover through ... incredible album," she said. "The first song I heard ever from him and was actually I think the first song I heard that was, like, rap was 'Heartbeat' from this album ... Everybody knows that Donald Glover is like my favorite. One of my all time favorite creators ... He’s exactly everything that I idolize about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing."

She continued: "But this song ‘Bonfire’ is like the most hardcore bars I’ve ever heard ... There’s a [live] video of him doing the song for the first time before it was out live and it’s the most crazy shit because, of course, the audience is like ‘Ooooh!’ at every punchline. All the lyrics are crazy. It's so good and it's so hardcore. I love that it’s three minutes long because you just rap the whole thing along, like I rap it along, and then it’s done. It’s like the whole thing, and boom."

Eilish, FINNEAS, and their dad, Patrick, also discussed artists like Frank Ocean, My Chemical Romance, Bon Iver, and The Black Eyed Peas, all of whom had some degree of influence on their younger lives.

They also spoke about Eilish's new single "my future," and how it highlighted her evolution as an artist.

"We made this song towards the beginning of quarantine," Eilish said. "It was raining a lot. I had little puppies around and I was feeling a lot of things and I’ve been very excited to put this one out and I’m ecstatic, I’ve gotta tell you ... I think it shows a lot of growth and I am happy with it."