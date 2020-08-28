August is closing out strong. This week, there were a lot of great releases from some of our favorite artists. Conway the Machine is keeping his winning streak going with “Fear Of God” featuring Dej Loaf. NBA YoungBoy is gearing up for his new studio album with another lethal banger, “Murder Business.” After dropping the “YBN” from his name, Cordae is back with Roddy Ricch on “Gifted.” And Jaden Smith is showing his softer side on “Falling For You,” with a guest verse from Justin Bieber. This week also includes new tracks from Travis Scott, Internet Money, Big Sean, The Weeknd, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify for more updates here.

Conway the Machine f/ Dej Loaf, “Fear Of God”

Conway the Machine is back, and he brought a friend. The Griselda artist teamed up with Dej Loaf for the cocky track “Fear Of God.” On the record, Conway brags about his status, while also giving his props to the “Most High.” “Fuck your top five if it ain’t me/I came a long way from May Street/Look what I became, God don’t make mistakes, see,” he spits over hard-hitting Hit-Boy production. Dej Loaf is the soul of the record, though, lending her AutoTuned vocals to the chorus. “Fear Of God” will appear on Conway’s forthcoming album, From King to a GOD, on September 11.

NBA YoungBoy, “Murder Business”

Just as it states in the title, “Murder Business” is a trigger-happy record from NBA YoungBoy, where he drops lethal bars about his arsenal of guns and violent tendencies. While his neck-breaking delivery and one-liners like “I’m the murder doctor” create a chilling effect, the beat, courtesy of Hitman Audio and India Got Them Beats, is uptempo and moves the track along. The chorus is also enjoyable, with lyrics that could easily turn into a trend on TikTok. “Murder Business” will appear on YoungBoy’s forthcoming album, TOP, which is dropping on September 11.

Cordae f/ Roddy Ricch, “Gifted”

Cordae is commemorating a new chapter in his career with a new name and a new record. After dropping his Grammy-nominated debut album last year, Cordae is back with “Gifted,” a Roddy Ricch-assisted record that finds the two newcomers trading reflective bars over melodic production. Cordae kicks it off, reminiscing on his early days growing up before the fame. Roddy also chimes in as he looks back on his own journey. The best part of the track, though is the harmonizing between the two stars.

Jaden Smith f/ Justin Bieber, “Falling For You”

“Falling For You” is a mellow record, where Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber unite for the first time on wax since their 2011 collab “Never Say Never.” On the latest song, Jaden sings over soft guitar strings about falling for a special love interest. Justin Bieber sounds both lovestruck and hopeful as his sweet vocals dance over a sped-up beat. “Falling For You” is a happy love song that feels like it should be on the soundtrack of a romantic teen comedy. The track appears on Jaden’s latest album, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3.

Travis Scott, “The Plan”

“The Plan” is an ominous and dark record from Travis Scott that serves as the first track from the soundtrack of the 2020 motion picture, Tenet. On the track, Trav sounds as though he’s lost in a maze, frantically looking for a way out. His flow is jittery and distressed as he raps, “What is wild, let it be, ragers out, gotta eat.” While the release of Tenet has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s director Christopher Nolan has said that Travis Scott’s song was “the final piece of a yearlong puzzle.”

Internet Money f/ Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd, “Blastoff”

“Blastoff” is a soulful and melodic record that unites Internet Money with Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd, as the artists reflect on their past relationships. “Fuck with me baby, come get this bag with me/Been alone for a minute, that shit been dragging me/Craving your love, it’s heart-attacking me,” Trippie Redd croons on the chorus. Juice’s verse gets a little darker as he recalls the damage that was done in his past. “We’re a mess and out life’s a wreck/Toxic, toxic, toxic/The most beautiful things grow old and start rottin’,” he sings. “Blastoff” appears on Internet Money’s new album, B4 THE STORM.

Ty Dolla Sign f/ Nicki Minaj, “Expensive”

“Expensive” is a bouncy track that finds Ty Dolla Sign alternating between singing and rapping about the money he’s spent to keep his girl happy. Nicki Minaj is the perfect featured guest for the record. On her verse, she name-drops pricey, designer brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton, as she lists the items she she wants her man to purchase. “I got a shopping problem, got expensive taste/Bustdown Patek with the expensive face/Gotta get me ice, if he tryna skate/Gotta swipe the Amex if we go on a date,” she raps.

Black Thought f/ Pusha-T, Killer Mike, and Swizz Beatz, “Good Morning”

Black Thought is among good company on his latest record. “Good Morning” is an upbeat and energetic song that finds Black Thought, Pusha-T, and Killer Mike laying down premier verses that explore a multitude of subjects. Swizz Beatz is the glue that holds that track together, contributing echoing adlibs and a hypnotic chorus. In a recent interview with Variety, Black Thought spoke about working with such a great group of artists, saying, “It speaks to an awakening… It’s a stellar lineup of features on the record. The level of dimension and different energy you get in one densely packed moment is unprecedented.”

Big Sean f/ Nipsey Hussle, “Deep Reverence”

Earlier this week, Big Sean treated fans to an early release of his posthumous record with Nipsey Hussle. On “Deep Reverence,” both Big Sean and Nip talk about the pressures they’ve endured from fame, street life, and other personal obstacles. On the first verse, Nipsey discusses his status in his neighborhood, rapping, “Fuck rap, I’m a street legend, block love me with a deep reverence.” Big Sean also outlines the pressures of being in the industry. He also opens up about a phone call he had with Kendrick Lamar following Nipsey’s death, spitting, “It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information/From people fueled by their ego.” “Deep Reverence” will appear on Big Sean forthcoming album, Detroit 2.

ASAP Ferg f/ Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo, “No Ceilings”

It looks like ASAP Ferg is hopping on the Brooklyn drill wave. “No Ceilings” is a hard-hiting record, where ASAP Ferg, Lil Wayne, and Jay Guwapo rap over a haunting drill beat produced by AXL Beats. “We are the winners/We roll with the hitters/We came from the city killers,” Ferg raps on the chorus. The track is less violent than your average drill song, but it still packs a mean punch. Jay Guwapo bring some of the “sauce” New York artists are known for, while Lil Wayne brings it all home with a sharp finale verse.

Octavian f/ Gunna & Saint JHN, “Famous”

“Famous” is a dancehall-inspired record that unites Octavian, Gunna, and Saint JHN. On the track, the trio discuss life after fame. While the chorus seems to be about how some people change once the fame comes, Gunna’s first verse focuses on his latest achievements, like being featured in Forbes and riding on a private jet. Saint JHN also lays down a danceable verse that reflects on his come-up journey. “Famous” is a great party record.

Disclosure f/ Kehlani and Syd, “Birthday”

Don’t be fooled by the title. This isn’t your average birthday song. “Birthday” is a soothing record that features soft vocals from Kehlani and Syd. The track is giving us ’90s or early 2000s R&B vibes, thanks to the scattered production and Kehlani and Syd’s seductive energy. “Can I can you on your birthday?/Just to make sure that you’re okay,” Syd sings on the chorus. “Birthday” might not make it to the club, but it can certainly be added to a “getting ready” playlist.

The Weeknd & Calvin Harris, “Over Now”

“Over Now” is a love song with a retro vibe that speaks to a romantic relationship that has come to an end. On the track, the Weeknd says goodbye to an old fling. “I don’t regret those memories/And I swear I’m not tryna test/I wish you the best with the life you lead,” he sings. Although he wishes her the best, he still seems to have some ill feelings, as he accuses his ex of calling the press and stalking him. “Over Now” was initially previewed during the Weeknd’s virtual performance on TikTok on August 7.