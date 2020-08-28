Aluna has shared her debut album Renaissance via Mad Decent.

The album boasts contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, Scott Storch, KAYTRANADA, Rema, and more. Renaissance arrives on the heels of her new song “Envious,” which was the album’s fourth single. She also previously released the tracks “Body Pump,” “Warrior” with SG Lewis, and “Get Paid,” featuring Nokia and Kingdom.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Aluna discussed how she decided on the name Renaissance.

“It is really about who inspired me. I wasn't the first. I followed,” she explained. “I watched people breaking boundaries. I really felt like there was a Black renaissance going on, especially in film and at that kind of grassroots level where the writing all the way to the directing was being done by Black women.”

She continued, “Then I was seeing Black cosplayers, Black girl ravers. And I was just like, ‘Oh my God, all this is happening.’ And it was always the first time, I'd be like, ‘I've never seen this before and I never even thought I would see this.’ Why? I don't know, because that's the world that we live in. And I was just like, what does it take to go so against expectations and against the grain. I'm truly enthralled by that and I was like, that's what I have to do again.”

Stream Renaissance below via Spotify or over on Apple Music.