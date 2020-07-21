Mammal Hands — aka saxophonist Jordan Smart, pianist Nick Smart and drummer and tabla player Jesse Barrett — first emerged as a band from their roots in Norwich in 2012. With three albums already under their collective belt and a healthy fanbase thanks to their hypnotising jazz sound and sweat-soaked live shows, brothers Jordan and Nick and their friend Jesse are now gearing up for the release of their fourth album, Captured Spirits.

Ahead of that, they've just released lead single "Chaser" (their first release since 2018's Becoming three-tracker) and now they've dropped off the track's video. Deftly capturing the galloping intensity of Jesse's percussion and Nick's impossibly quick keys, the visual from People Staring delivers frantic shots of a nameless character sprinting from something or someone we never quite get to see. Confusing and intense, but strangely engrossing.

Captured Spirits arrives September 11 via Gondwana Records.