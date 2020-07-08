It's been four years since French producer Kartell released his most recent EP, Last Glow, but he's finally back with news of a follow-up project and to get fire up anticipation he's revealed the first single, "All In", with the Wizard of Wandsworth himself, Che Lingo.

A certified hip-house bubbler, "All In" sets the scene for the rest of the EP with uplifting chord progressions, a light and funky bassline, and some self-assured rhymes from Che to top it all off. Cementing the hopeful optimism of the track, Che even steps up with a soulful melody on the hook.

Speaking on the track's upbeat mood, Kartell explained, "'All In' represents the idea I have of the end of a hot summer day, its colours and intense lightness. It's a funky, positive song which can also be read in contrast. Che Lingo captures this in-between moment, between rap and singing, optimism and resignation."