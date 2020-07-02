Staten Island's G4 Boyz know when to strike when the iron's hot. Real-life brothers Buggy and Ice Baby released "Local Scammer" back in December 2019, with the NY-LDN drill link-up becoming something of an underground anthem.

Produced by the UK's FNR Beats, the track—which features a hook from G4's London affiliate, G4Choppa—has gone on to garner millions of spins online and ongoing radio support from the likes of BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra. Now, the rappers of Nigerian and Ghanaian descent are in remix mode: first, drill kingpin Chief Keef jumped on the cut, and now UK drill empress Ivorian Doll is here to light things up with her fiery rhymes.

"I loved this record as soon as I heard it," IVD told Complex via email. "I even said to a friend of mine, 'Imagine if I was on the remix!' We laughed about it, but here we are." G4 Boyz added that they're "glad more people are paying more attention to African culture and seeing how relatable we are to everybody who's hustling and grinding. We're excited to link up with Ivorian Doll for something special for the UK."

Press play exclusively above.