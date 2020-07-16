This summer, Nigerian DJ, producer, philanthropist and all-round legend Cuppy will release her long-awaited debut album, Original Copy. It's been a long time coming and the result of years of hard work, much of it in collaboration with the top tier of artists from across the globe.

Ahead of that, tomorrow will see the release of the project's lead single, the brilliantly titled "Jollof On The Jet" with Nigeria's Rema and Tanzania's Rayvanny. Showing off both her vocal and production chops, Cuppy and her two cohorts craft a jet-setting celebration of success and quite literally living the jet-setting life. Lavish and full of fun, it's impossible to resist playing this one loud.

Speaking with Complex over email, Cuppy told us: "Working with Rema and Rayvanny was so interesting. We never got to record in person, but I thought the beat just encapsulated Rema. I allowed him to pick the beat actually, and he loved the concept of Jollof on a jet. After Rema did his thing, Rayvanny added that extra bongo spice and I think three of us have created a delicious masterpiece."

While we wait for the album to drop, pre-order "Jollof On The Jet" here and then make sure you revisit her remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Fkn Around".