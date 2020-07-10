Keeping up the refreshingly high standards he set for himself with his last drill anthem, "Y PREE", Birmingham rapper M1llionz has switched it up once more with his latest drop "B1llionz", further strengthening his position as one of UK drill's finest.

Lacing Bkay's garage-tinged drill production, M1llionz comes through with bouncy flows on the double to tell an intricate story on how life's evolved since taking music seriously, and how the money has stacked in the process. The Teeeezy-directed visuals see M1llionz in a police station and then in the bando, before transitioning to the other end of the spectrum: a lavish mansion.

In other M1llionz news, the rhymer was recently spotted in the studio with fellow drill star Digga D, for what sounds like an upcoming collaboration.

M1llionz x Digga D had fun making music together 🤣💥 pic.twitter.com/R8LuUgvG7U — 9bills (@9bills) July 9, 2020

Watch the video for "B1llionz" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.