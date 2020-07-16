Lunay has remained pretty productive throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, the Puerto Rican artist returned with his new single "Relaciones," marking his first release since his 2019 debut album, Épico. The track, which was produced by his go-to production team of Chris Jeday and Gaby Music, was accompanied by an official video directed by Stillz.

"It’s obviously been such a challenging year with everything that has been happenings around the world, but I am very excited that I’ve been able to get back to creating music again and release my first new song since my debut album Épico," Lunay said in a statement to Complex, before teasing additional releases. "I hope that new music can help us all reconnect and stay connected no matter all the changes we are facing. That’s why I’ve been working hard these last months, and I have lots of new music to share. I can wait for the world to hear all of it."

You can stream "Relaciones" now on all major platforms, and check out its official video above.