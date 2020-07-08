Grime music legend Ghetts is back with a sparkling new single, "Mozambique", featuring Birmingham bar-slinger Jaykae and South African singer Moonchild Sanelly.

Lacing Rude Kid's eerie grime production (which samples the G-H classic, "Top 3 Selected"), Ghetts and Jaykae hit the instrumental with flawless double-time flows, touching on their experiences on road and why no one can tell them how to live. The addition of Moonchild Sanelly, splitting up each verse with her accented vocals, gives the song a world music feel.

The accompanying visuals, directed by Young Thug and Thom Yorke-collaborator Ruff Mercy, are set on the backdrop of impressive animated effects and interspersed with car rallies and snapshots of inner-city life.

Peep the "Mozambique" visuals above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.