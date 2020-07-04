Making his return to music following a short stint in prison, UK drill star Digga D—who recently threatened by the police for supporting Black Lives Matter—comes through with his new single "Woi".

Taking on a piano-laced production from M1 On The Beat, Digga touches on a number of street politics, including his time behind bars, as well as the trappings of hood fame. Using his lively ad-libs to his advantage, the West Londoner takes his stance once more as one of the UK's leading drill artists since "No Diet" hit Top 20 in the official singles chart.

The track's Suave-directed visuals capture Digga D and friends cruising in a low-rider in the blazing sun, turning up to the fullest, and paying homage to LA's Crip culture.

Watch the video for "Woi" above and be sure to add the song to your playlists.