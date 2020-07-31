Benny the Butcher continues to make waves with his Black Soprano Family.

Back in April, the Griselda member announced he had secured a global partnership with Entertainment One (eOne) for the BSF imprint. Benny also confirmed the deal would usher in a slate of records from the label's roster of talent, which consists of Rick Hyde, Heem, LoveBoat Luciano, Jonesy, FlexxBaby, Young World, and DJ Shay. After months of anticipation the imprint released the first of its 2020 efforts: Benny the Butcher & DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos.

The mixtape includes titles like "Quarantine," "In Love With the Streets," "It's Over," and the newly released track "Da Mob." You can stream the project now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

Ahead of the tape's release, Benny released a statement about the origins of BSF and his overall vision for the imprint.

"As the best rapper alive, this is a dream come true to me," he said. "A dream that started in my head in 2011 while I was in prison. The seeds were planted while I was at Elmira correctional facility and when I was released in 2012, I’ve spent every day since working to bring this vision to fruition. It’s been one of my dreams to do a label deal and put my homies in position to win. I want to expose the talent from my area and I want to expose the world to the talent they may not have heard unless I bring it to you."