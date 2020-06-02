Big Sean has become the latest entertainer to speak out against the injustices that led to George Floyd's death and the ensuing protests.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to social media where he shared his thoughts on the situation.

"Clearly we got the whole world's attention, obviously," Sean said in a video. "And justice has to be served. Period. And if it's not, I don't think things are going to change or get better."

Big Sean also revealed that he has been in the streets protesting with the people.

"I know I been protesting, I know a lot of us been out on the streets protesting and it's been a lot of unity," Sean said before pivoting to address the divisive behavior he witnessed. "But I also see a lot of people with ulterior motives that look like undercover cops. I don't know if they are undercover cops, but like, you know, starting a lot of the conflict, a lot of the issues. And we've all seen places where they've got them bricks conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don't know what the ulterior motive is."

Big Sean isn't the only person to witness this behavior. On Sunday, a video started to circulate the internet showing Los Angeles police officers encouraging a white protester to vandalize a building with Black Lives Matter graffiti.

This situation is now being investigated by the department.

Despite this, Big Sean stayed focused on his message by highlighting America's history of racism and oppression.

"This current government, and country, is built on a racist foundation. A lot of us know this. You want to talk about systemic oppression, you want to talk about the justice system being targeted to people that look like me," Sean said.

In the following video, Sean spoke openly about his experiences as a black man in America.

"So you want to talk about land of equality and freedom?" he continued. "I don't feel equal and I don't feel free. Of course, let's speak up and be heard, but things have to change."