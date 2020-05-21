Tory Lanez's ultra-popular Instagram Live series Quarantine Radio looks like it introduce a collaboration with OnlyFans soon.

Lanez briefly took to his Live to share the news of the collaboration between the two. "I'mma say this once, and it's only for the amount of people that are in here, don't make this hot," Tory said. "Quarantine Radio After Dark, OnlyFans. No guidelines, at all. That's all I gotta say."

The Toronto artist began the Instagram Live series a few months ago when self-quarantine began as a way to engage with his fans and provide a much-needed break from the real world. The Live sessions have featured everything from a talent show to a twerking competition, and now it seems as though OnlyFans will join in on the action.

Those who have been frequent members of the Live broadcast will remember that it was briefly suspended by Instagram because "based on previous use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action ... We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community," according to a message it sent Tory.

After that, Tory began applying new guidelines to Quarantine Radio, not allowing certain explicit actions to be shown. If a collab with OnlyFans is on the way, it looks like those guidelines will be out the window.

Aside from this COVID-19–era project, Tory has also inked a new partnership with Youtube to deliver his Social Distancing Tour where he performs new songs on a livestream for his fans.