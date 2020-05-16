Continuing in the same solid form he's shown us in recent solo and collab drops, RV returns with new drill heater "Like Usher". Hitting an eerie Ghosty production, the North London rapper sets the record straight by letting us know that he hasn't gone soft and that, when he was in prison, he wasn't worried about the tense surroundings as he was "too busy texting girls."

In the Press Play-directed visuals, RV is seen in his apartment getting a haircut (with his lady right by his side), before taking a trip round the block to the studio to lay down some fire in the booth.

Watch the video for "Like Usher" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.