Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives all engage in the shrew vote-getting tactic of pandering. A uniquely dubious notion, names such as Mitt Romney, Ted Cruz, Elizabeth Warren have littered American political history with advantageous positions in order to persuade voters. The politically dexterous—like Barack Obama—are able to avoid these predicaments, but most use this as an opportunity to root themselves in the thoughts of the average American citizen.

To think that a Harvard Law professor or a former District Attorney or even a lifelong career politician can speak for a community that grows more marginalized and destitute each political season is simply not true. On what grounds can either Donald Trump or Joe Biden talk about racism or police brutality that happens in America? If Americans were to match their words with their deeds, both candidates would come up lacking. While voters want their president to “say it with their chest,” we are not props for political campaigns and empty rhetoric.

Despite what political candidates say, their actions can usually come to light on political watch sites. This is precisely why we want to drain the swamp (so to speak) in sharing the worst pandering moments in election history and educate young voters on code language candidates use to reward themselves come election day. — Kevin L. Clark