In what might be one of the most bizarre ways to catch a felony, a Texas woman is being charged for not returning a VHS tape in Oklahoma 20 years ago.

According to KMOV, Caron McBride said she was shocked to learn that a VHS tape she forgot to return would catch up to her.

“The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack,” she said.

McBride rented Sabrina the Teenage Witch 21 years ago in Norman, Oklahoma, and didn’t even know she was hit with felony embezzlement of rented property in March of 2000 until she was attempting to change a name on her license after getting married.

“I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago,” she recalled. “He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I don’t know. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea.”

The business where McBride rented the video closed in 2008, and according to Ed Blau with Blau Law Firm, Cleveland County could still prosecute her because the charges were filed and a warrant was issued against her.

“They told me that I had issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’m a wanted felon for a VHS tape.”