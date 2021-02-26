A woman who’s alleged to have crashed her car into a food market in Miami Beach before calmly escaping, despite reportedly nearly hitting a person, has been arrested.

The incident, per a report from a regional NBC outlet, went down on Tuesday at Fernandez Food Market and saw the woman—later identified as Sharon Martinez-Lazaro of Los Angeles—ultimately fleeing the scene as a passenger in a Chrysler. Footage from the aftermath showed shocked witnesses, including a videographer who was repeatedly calling out to Martinez-Lazaro about the potentially detrimental impact of her actions.

Brian Prahl, a witness who shot some of the footage that’s been widely circulated in recent days, described the scene and noted his assessment that Martinez-Lazaro was possibly not even “in shock” from the crash.

Image via Miami Beach Police

“She was more concerned about her designer bag, her stupid backpack she put on,” Prahl, who’s said to usually make his living by filming celebrities, said. Prahl also pointed out the fact that he’s never had to “jump out of the way of a celebrity trying to hit me with their car.”

Martinez-Lazaro, 27, was ultimately arrested after authorities tracked down the getaway car on I-395. She’s been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and with property damage. Per a separate report from TMZ, who also shared footage of the crash aftermath, the getaway car was an Uber. The alleged driver, identified as Bobby Stone (seen below), was also arrested and now faces an accessory after the fact charge. Per TMZ, the alleged driver is said to have confessed to being “aware” of the initial crash, though the still helped Martinez-Lazaro leave the scene.

Image via Miami Beach Police

Complex reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department. Per arrest documents viewed by Complex, the vehicle used in the crash was a four-door Dodge Charger with Florida tags. Prior to crashing into the food market, the car was “driving on the sidewalk.” Damage at the shop was estimated at $5,000.

Both Martinez-Lazaro and Stone are said to have since posted bond.