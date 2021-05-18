Footage that’s gone viral in recent days shows a man trying to destroy a memorial near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The video, which first popped up on Reddit and was later spotted by the Daily Dot, shows a man pulling up to the area in a black truck before putting the vehicle in park and exiting. The man takes down multiple Black Lives Matter signs before ultimately making his way to a shed structure. He returns to his truck for an ax, which he proceeds to use on the structure.

After hitting the structure multiple times with the ax, the man is seen removing items from inside. While still inside and tossing items out into the street, bystanders are heard telling the man to “get the fuck out of here.” He returns to his vehicle and drives away, notably leaving behind the ax.

Complex has reached out to a rep for the Minneapolis Police Department for comment.

According to reports, the footage was taken on Sunday. In an Instagram post on Monday, organizers for community events at the intersection of East 38th and Chicago said they were “fine” and shared a photo of the rebuilt structure:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in April of second-degree intentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. While Chauvin’s defense attorney has asked for a new trial, a judge’s ruling earlier this month could lead to a longer sentence for the former cop, who was also recently indicted on federal civil rights charges.