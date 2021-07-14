Victoria’s Secret has shared a statement in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the viral “Karen” footage taken inside one of its stores in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, the company said safety is its “top priority” and confirmed a “full investigation” is underway.

“We are dedicated to continuing this critical conversation and demonstrating our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through our actions and our words,” the company’s statement, released on Twitter, said.

The footage in question was filmed by Ijeoma Ukenta and shows a woman, later identified in multiple reports as Abigail Elphick, striking at the camera and chasing Ukenta through the store. Elsewhere in the video, the woman is seen violently shaking her legs while screaming about being recorded.