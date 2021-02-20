Texas Sen. Ted Cruz became an example of the rich leaving those in need to fend for themselves when he fled the state he represents to find shelter in Mexico during an unprecedented winter blast. Cruz’s departure from Texas was cut short and his flight information was leaked to the public. Now, United Airlines is launching an investigation to find out who exposed Cruz.

United Airlines told Newsweek on Friday that it’s “against United’s policies to share personal information about our customers and we are investigating this incident.”

On Thursday, Edward Russell, the lead airlines reporter at the travel industry publication Skift, took to Twitter where he revealed that a source at United Airlines “told him that “Senator Ted Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston from Cancun for this afternoon at around 6 a.m. today (Thursday).” He also noted that Cruz was initially scheduled to return on Saturday.

Cruz’s return stemmed from the backlash the senator faced after he and his family were seen boarding a flight at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Cruz’s explanation didn’t soothe matters after he was criticized for leaving the state while it’s experiencing a devastating winter storm.

“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them,” he said. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

When he returned home, Cruz was met with protests from angry Texans calling for his resignation. The progressive political action committee No Excuses has also promised to run a new ad in 147 Texas radio stations shaming Cruz for traveling to Mexico.