Most Americans thought that the COVID-19 pandemic would be over by now, but factors such as the delta variant have made it difficult to keep any post-vaxx plans. The cooler months of autumn aren’t too far off, and a new Twitter meme demonstrates just how worried some people are about the highly transmissible coronavirus variant.

The delta variant is a more contagious variance on the virus, and is said to cause nearly twice as many infections, per the CDC. Data so far also suggests that the variant can cause more severe illness than previous strains in unvaccinated individuals, and as such unvaccinated people remain the biggest concern. Fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus, however, early data shows that they’ll be infectious for a shorter period than those who haven’t got the vaccine.

So far, the World Health Organization has reported that the variant has spread to at least 135 countries across the globe. Daily average new COVID-19 cases in the United States were as high as over 100,000 as of last week, marking the first time since February, 2021. Currently, less than 60 percent of those qualified to get the vaccine in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Needless to say, that’s cause to worry for many. Still, Twitter did as Twitter does and reacted to the news with a new meme demonstrating how the delta variant has forced people to cancel their fall plans.

The meme takes two pictures and puts them side by side, one representing hope, and the other the imminent threat of the Delta variant.

Check out some examples of the meme below.