“Extra pissed” is reportedly how Tucker Carlson, who once said leading a country “means killing people,”, is feeling toward Fox News executives over his repeated claims of being spied on by the Biden administration.

That’s among the takeaways from a new CNN report over the weekend by Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, who alleged Carlson is angry with network execs for not “vigorously defending” him amid his spying claims.

Last month, for example, Carlson was mocked after a mid-show screed about a purported “whistleblower within the U.S. government” who Carlson alleged had reached out to “warn” him about NSA monitoring. That monitoring, Carlson further claimed without evidence at the time, was part of a larger plan to have his show taken off the air.

CNN sources said Carlson has been “furious” with execs, particularly the network’s PR crew, for not supporting him. According to one source, tensions are currently “sky high.” Another source, meanwhile, was quoted as noting that Carlson and execs have always had tension but the host’s current status is indeed—according to that source, at least—“extra pissed.”

Also in the report are some comments Carlson shared with a CNN reporter on Sunday evening, namely his denial of the report’s claims and his request that his description of the reporter as a “loathsome person” be printed. Meanwhile, a Fox News spokesperson pointed Complex to a statement provided to Axios last week.

“We support any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference,” the spokesperson said at the time.

While the rest of the Fox News machine has remained mostly mum on all this, the NSA itself has not. In a statement dated June 29, a spokesperson said Carlson has “never been an intelligence target,” nor are there any plans to force his show off the air.

“We target foreign powers to generate insights on foreign activities that could harm the United States,” the spokesperson said. “With limited exceptions (e.g. an emergency), NSA may not target a US citizen without a court order that explicitly authorizes the targeting.”