Facebook said Friday that Donald Trump will remain banned from the platform until at least 2023.

In a lengthy statement shared by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP of Global Affairs, the Oversight Board’s decision in May to uphold Trump’s suspension was mentioned. At the time, the board also recommended that the site make a number of changes to its policies and processes with regards to bans, something the company now says it has done.

In Trump’s case, he will be banned from Facebook and Instagram for two years, effective from the date of his original suspension on Jan. 7. In January 2023, experts will be brought in to assess whether the risk to public safety remains. If it does, the suspension will continue for another set period of time. If the panel determines that the risk has subsided, the ban will lift, albeit with a “strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions” should future violations occur. Any such future violations could also result in Trump’s accounts being permanently removed.