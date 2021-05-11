There’s nothing quite like having spaghetti and meatballs the way grandma used to make it: Throwing every ingredient imaginable right on the counter and mixing it up with your bare hands for some unknowing guests.

Of course, that may sound a bit unpleasant, which is why one social media user is getting blasted online for her “Ultimate Spaghetti Trick,” one that involves making the meal almost like a salad.

It all started on April 22, when a woman named Lisa posted her supposed cooking tutorial on Facebook, sharing with her fans that plopping everything on your kitchen counter is “the easiest way to make spaghetti for a crowd” as “you don’t have to worry about dishes or a mess.” She must not have looked at her counter.

Either way, Lisa goes on to start with dumping mass amounts of Prego sauce on the (hopefully somewhat clean) surface, followed by meatballs, cheese, and pasta. Lisa explains that this is how “real Italians” cook for the masses, asking her friend filming “How delicious does this look?”

what a normal and ultimate spaghetti hack! pic.twitter.com/UAc0rjRqmV — jarvis johnson (@jarvis) May 10, 2021

Instead of her friend answering the question, Twitter took on that task without much hesitation this week. Users caught on to the Facebook clip, reshared it, and began roasting Lisa to oblivion. Check out what they had to say below.