Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, said this week that she never gave Shaun King “permission to raise nothing” and criticized the Real Justice PAC co-founder for having “robbed me for the death of my son.”

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, seemingly in response to a recently released (and no longer available) episode of King’s podcast, Samaria said she was given a “cop and donut conversation” full of lies.

“Why do you think it’s so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” Samaria asked in her post. “Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me. Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night.”

Samaria also urged King to “stop thinking” they are on the same page.

“As a white man acting Black you are a imposter that can not be trusted,” she said, adding that King was a “selfish self-centered person” who had made her son’s death about himself. “God will deal with you, white man,” she also said.