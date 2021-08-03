An Evangelical pastor in Nashville is standing by comments he made last week about the Delta variant—when he called it nonsense—and now is loudly urging his congregation to “not get vaccinated.”

Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church previously shared that if his congregation shows “up with masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave.” Those in attendance cheered at the 45-year-old—who has made similar statements in the past—and his comments.

Locke’s church has grown during the pandemic, the Washington Post reports, as his far-right commentary brought in audiences during the 2020 election and beyond. He has called the pandemic “fake,” said Joe Biden was a “sex-trafficking, demon-possessed mongrel,” and dangerously claimed the COVID vaccine is a “dangerous scam.”

And just this past week, Locke frantically called the pandemic BS—or “biblical stupidity”—and said he won’t be apologizing for what he said.