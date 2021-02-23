After becoming an early contender for meme of the year last month, Bernie Sanders returns to our timelines as a new viral image of the senator circulates. In a photo taken on Capitol Hill by Tom Williams, Bernard looks adorably alert while holding a bag that simply reads “shirts.”

The image quickly caught the internet’s attention, pushing many to wonder jokingly...what’s in the bag, Senator?

and just like that, a new meme template is born pic.twitter.com/7M9YyvtKdS — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) February 23, 2021

Last month, a photo of Bernie bundled up in a coat and mittens at Joe Biden’s inauguration went viral. Sanders used the attention from the meme to raise millions for charities in Vermont.

NBC reporter Frank Thorp identified the bag on Twitter as Senator Sanders’ dry cleaning. “Sen Sanders famously picks up his dry cleaning while walking to work,” he wrote.

Sen Sanders famously picks up his dry cleaning while walking to work --> https://t.co/YSQkS9xga6 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 23, 2021

Shortly after the photo went viral, Bernie’s communications director announced the Senator would be going on Jimmy Kimmel later tonight.

