Pepsi and candy brand Peeps are teaming up to deliver a new marshmallow-flavored soda in festive Easter-themed colors, People reports.

Coming in a three-pack, the collaboration won’t be available until next year. Still, consumers will be able to enter a sweepstakes using the hashtag #HangingWithMyPEEPS to win the new soda early. The cans come in three colors: blue, pink, and yellow.

People also confirmed that the soda does, in fact, taste like marshmallows, and compared the flavor to Lucky Charms cereal. So, if you’re into that kind of thing, then this beverage is right up your alley. It doesn’t look like there will be corresponding Peeps that taste like Pepsi to complete the snack, however.

Pepsi’s VP of Marketing, Todd Kaplan, said that Pepsi and Peeps wanted to give consumers some joy.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Kaplan said. “So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”

The meme-ready drink is already causing a ruckus on Twitter, with some people pointing out the missed opportunity to name the collab “Peepsi.”

Get your minds out of the gutter, people.