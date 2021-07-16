Affording anything at all when working for minimum wage is—as anyone else who’s experienced it will attest—damn near impossible.

Particularly daunting is housing, with a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition report showing just how dire the situation is for many Americans who are forced to work dramatically extended hours just to afford even the most basic of necessities.

The Out of Reach report, highlighted by CNN’s Anna Bahney earlier this week, includes Housing Wage breakdowns which provide estimates of the hourly wage full-time workers would need to earn to afford a rental home at the “fair market rent” value without spending more than 30 percent of their incomes. Fair market rents, it’s worth noting, are estimates of what an individual moving today should expect to pay for a modestly priced rental home.

For 2021, the Housing Wage is $24.90 per hour for a modest two-bedroom rental home and $20.40 per hour for a one-bedroom. Sickeningly enough, the federal minimum wage is currently $7.25. However, if the federal minimum wage had kept up with the rate of productivity growth, it would now be more than $21 per hour.