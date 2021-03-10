By now, you know what OnlyFans is. The platform launched in 2016 and became a hub for adult performers. And last year, when COVID-19 shut many businesses and upended all of our lives, OnlyFans saw an influx of new users (and became a household name when Beyoncé name-dropped it on the “Savage” remix).

During the pandemic, the site saw a rise in celebrity users searching for alternatives to promote new projects. While OnlyFans is known for explicit content, some celebrities and social media influencers are using the platform to connect with fans and highlight exclusive material. Right now, OnlyFans provides entertainers with a smaller audience than other social media platforms and gives fans a more intimate interaction with their favorite celebrity or influencer. Just as crucially, it also offers them a source of revenue. For exclusive access to their accounts, celebrities can charge subscription fees that typically go up to $49.99.

So who should you check for on OnlyFans? And what will you get for your money? Here’s a guide to 11 celebrity OnlyFans accounts.